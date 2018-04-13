CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
For country singer Jordan Davis, music isn’t just a passion project – it’s in his blood. Davis is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana where he was raised surrounded by music. The nephew of acclaimed songwriter, Stan Paul Davis, this former LSU Tiger recently released his debut album, Home State, and credits his upbringing for setting him along the path he walks today.

“It was one of those things – I was just around music so much and country music in general,” said Davis. “My uncle was a songwriter and I knew that songwriting was a profession. He’s still one of my favorite writers – I think that’s where – just being around somebody that talented and hearing his music and how he wrote songs I realized that if I’m going to start a career it’s got to be something I love.”

A talented songwriter in his own right, Davis co-wrote Home State with partners Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach. Davis finds inspiration for his songs all around him, even if sometimes he has to work for it.

“I’ve definitely woken up with ideas and I’ve put them in my phone but, I mean, for me I kind of have to wrestle with it a little bit,” said Davis. “Sometimes you just got to sit down, pick your guitar up and hope you come across something. But, I think there’s inspiration everywhere, you got to kind of have an eye for it.”

All that time spent wrestling ideas into song has paid off at last as Davis finds himself in rarefied air. His rookie album has climbed all the way up to number six on the Top Country Albums chart in addition to cracking the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 200. Despite his recent success, Davis is taking things in stride – being appreciative of his fans and still enjoys the simple pleasure of a successful Walmart run.

“Man, it’s been unbelievable, just the response from the fans so far – it’s been awesome,” said Davis. “I walked into Walmart the other day and bought my album which was crazy. I still don’t know if it’s really set in – I never would have thought [it would do] what it’s done.”

When it comes to his future in the industry, Davis just wants to keep the dream alive.

“As kind of cliche as it sounds, I mean, this was seriously a dream to me,” said Davis. “I don’t know if there’s a certain thing that I could put a bow on it and ‘Alright now I’ve done it.’ Man, if I could do this for the rest of my life, it’d be incredible.”

