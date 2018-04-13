There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors this month at several DFW area festivals.

Arts in Bloom: April 13-15

Arts in Bloom takes place in historic downtown McKinney and features 150 juried artists, the local artist village and the student art tent from the McKinney Independent School District, all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center.

Main Street Fest: April 20-22

The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department is hosting the seventh annual Main Street Fest. There will be more than 14 carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, business expo vendors, four entertainment stages, plenty of food and beer gardens, a kid zone and plenty of fun for all!

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival: April 20-22

From April 1-30, the City of Ennis showcases over 40 miles of mapped driving bluebonnet trails sponsored by the Ennis Garden Club. Enjoy arts and craft, food, live music and kids activities at the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival from April 20-22.

Artscape: April 27-29

The Dallas Arboretum’s fine art and craft show and sale, Artscape, brings together close to 100 professional artists from around the country within the beautiful grounds of the botanic gardens.