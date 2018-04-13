HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by five this week to 1,008.

At this time a year ago there were 847 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 815 rigs drilled for oil this week and 192 for gas. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas added three rigs, Oklahoma gained two while Colorado, Louisiana and Ohio each added one.

Kansas, New Mexico and West Virginia each lost one rig.

Alaska, Arkansas, California, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wyoming were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.