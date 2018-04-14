EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead after a fire at a Euless Italian restaurant Saturday morning. A firefighter was also injured while working the fire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from Napoli’s Italian Cafe on West Euless Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Crews from several neighboring cities were called to help.

Inside the building, firefighters found the body of a man, who has not yet been identified.

During the search and rescue effort, part of the building collapsed, injuring a firefighter.

The firefighter is expected to be okay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the man’s death and how the fire started.