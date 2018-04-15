(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting outside a restaurant in Lancaster Sunday afternoon. The suspect in the shooting turned himself in.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at an IHOP at 790 Interstate 35E at around 1:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims in front of the restaurant.

According to police, a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene while a female victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the shooting is in custody after he turned himself in to Duncanville police. Police say this was an isolated incident.

Investigation of the shooting is still ongoing.