HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health and won’t seek additional medical treatment, according to a family spokesperson. This is following a recent series of hospitalizations.

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath said Mrs. Bush, 92, will focus on “comfort care” as she decided not to seek additional treatment.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” said McGrath.

Mrs. Bush is surrounded by her family and appreciates the messages and prayers she has been receiving.

In January 2017, both she and her husband, former president George H.W. Bush, were hospitalized with separate illnesses.