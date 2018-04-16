CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Carrie Underwood gave her first public performance since an accident in November left her with a broken wrist and a facial injury.

The singer, who appeared fully recovered, gave a powerful delivery of her new single “Cry Pretty” at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. The crowd responded with a standing ovation that lasted nearly a minute.

Underwood shared on her website in January that she had fallen on the porch of her Nashville home, resulting in a broken wrist and a facial injury that required “40-50 stitches.”

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote at the time. Following the injury, the singer stayed relatively out of the spotlight.

gettyimages 946713872 Carrie Underwood Makes Powerful Return After Injuring Face

Carrie Underwood performs on stage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” Underwood wrote on her website last week. “I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

The ACM Awards were held in Las Vegas, where a deadly shooting rampage at a country music festival in October took the lives of 58 people and injured nearly 500 others. Several artists joined Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shooting started, to open the ACM Awards with a tribute to the victims.

