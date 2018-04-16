FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are searching for two men who are suspected of committing several vehicle burglaries in a far north Fort Worth neighborhood earlier this month. All of the incidents took place last Tuesday, April 10, in the Sendera Ranch area.

The men got away with sunglasses, guns, wallets, credit cards and change from several vehicles. Officials have not said exactly how many cars were hit that night.

A home surveillance camera recorded the two men walking along the sidewalk as a car started to approach. The suspects then ran to hide from the driver’s view. Police have released that video.

The suspects have only been described by officials as heavyset white males.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-3183.