NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – John Stamos is a father. The 54-year-old actor announced on Instagram the birth of his son, Billy Stamos. He said that the child is named after the actor’s father.

Stamos added, “From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and son.”

Stamos and 31-year-old Caitlin McHugh got married in February. His publicist said that “Billy and mom are both home and healthy.”

Stamos is best known for playing Uncle Jessie on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995.

