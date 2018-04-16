GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A smelly, pile of trash more than six feet high swarming with flies.

People who live in a Grand Prairie apartment complex are fighting to have their garbage disposed of on a regular basis.

CBS 11 News spoke to several residents of the Meadow Green Apartments in Grand Prairie who say they’re fed up with management.

“The pile had gotten so big, so spread out, especially back here, we started calling it a health hazard,” said resident Sandra Gibson. For the property management to let it get this far is wrong.”

The apartment changed ownership in September. Since December, residents say trash bins are almost always overflowing, but for the last two weeks, the property’s three bins weren’t emptied at all. This is the explanation residents say they got from management:

“Someone had lost the invoices and they couldn’t find them so they wouldn’t pay their bill, and I’m going, ‘Come on people,’” said Gibson.

Cirrus manages Meadow Green. We didn’t get a response from them at their Dallas office or from corporate office.

“When (trash collection) came on Friday, I heard them, I got excited,” said another resident who asked us not to use her name. “I said, Oh, they’re here! They’re here! He picked up one load and they left, and I was like, ‘There’s still two more loads of trash right here.’”

After we called the City of Grand Prairie, they sent an inspector from the housing department and one from the environmental office. Since the apartments’ trash pick up is privately contracted, the city says it will keep monitoring them to make sure garbage is collected on a regular basis.