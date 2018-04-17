CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:candlelight vigil, Cedar Hill, IHOP, lancaster, Local TV, Murder, Mylik Butcher, Shooting, Taddarius Winter, Virginia Weaver Park

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and family members will gather Tuesday night to remember an IHOP employee who was killed while at work. A candlelight vigil is planned for 7:00 p.m. at Virginia Weaver Park in Cedar Hill, located next to Cedar Hill High School.

Mylik Butcher was a former track star at Cedar Hill High School. The now 22-year-old man was working two jobs in an effort to launch a photography career. Family members added that Butcher had a heart of gold. They cannot imagine why somebody chose to shoot him on Sunday afternoon.

Butcher was working at the IHOP in Lancaster when, police said, Taddarius Winter shot and killed him while also wounding a female co-worker in the parking lot. Officials explained that Winter is the father of the woman’s three kids. He was reportedly angry over some text messages.

Winter later turned himself over to authorities in Duncanville.

mylik e1523981657220 Community To Hold Vigil For Lancaster IHOP Employee Killed At Work

Mylik Butcher (credit: Butcher Family)

Butcher’s adoptive mother said that he was trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship when he was shot by the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Family members called it a senseless act. “My son was a happy son,” the mother said. “I don’t know why this had to happen, why that guy had to kill him like that.”

“This kid was actually just trying to diffuse the situation,” added witness A.L. Owens.

Organizers of Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil are asking everyone to wear red and white, and to bring red and white balloons.

