LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and family members will gather Tuesday night to remember an IHOP employee who was killed while at work. A candlelight vigil is planned for 7:00 p.m. at Virginia Weaver Park in Cedar Hill, located next to Cedar Hill High School.

Mylik Butcher was a former track star at Cedar Hill High School. The now 22-year-old man was working two jobs in an effort to launch a photography career. Family members added that Butcher had a heart of gold. They cannot imagine why somebody chose to shoot him on Sunday afternoon.

Butcher was working at the IHOP in Lancaster when, police said, Taddarius Winter shot and killed him while also wounding a female co-worker in the parking lot. Officials explained that Winter is the father of the woman’s three kids. He was reportedly angry over some text messages.

Winter later turned himself over to authorities in Duncanville.

Butcher’s adoptive mother said that he was trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship when he was shot by the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Family members called it a senseless act. “My son was a happy son,” the mother said. “I don’t know why this had to happen, why that guy had to kill him like that.”

“This kid was actually just trying to diffuse the situation,” added witness A.L. Owens.

Organizers of Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil are asking everyone to wear red and white, and to bring red and white balloons.