(CBSDFW.COM) – A-List celebs, world leaders and professional athletes tweeted their condolences to the Bush family after news of beloved matriarch Barbara Bush’s death broke.

The 92-year-old champion of literacy and volunteer service died Tuesday night at her Houston home.

Here’s a mix of tweets paying tribute to the former First Lady for your enjoyment.

Statement by President George W. Bush on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush: https://t.co/PwYs9SHwo3 pic.twitter.com/FZMcRwv0Ve — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush lived an incredible life. I’m sending my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 18, 2018

My grandmother didn't just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again. 2/2 — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) April 17, 2018

Our thoughts are with the Bush family as they grieve the loss of former first lady Barbara. She will forever be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/b4EE4s2fIu — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 18, 2018

From her scrappy demeanor and no-frills style to her boundless passion for family, literacy and freedom, Barbara Bush was America at its best. Her children were blessed to call her mother; our country blessed to call her First Lady. She’ll live on in the heart of our Nation. — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) April 18, 2018

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

We mourn the passing of Barbara Bush, who believed that the world would be a better place if more people could read, write and comprehend. That’s why she started the Foundation and her legacy will continue to impact lives for generations to come. Visit: https://t.co/nmyvPP4AOU pic.twitter.com/A2dlNCiKgj — Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (@BarbaraBushFdn) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) April 18, 2018

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

We're saddened by the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. In her honor, here's a pic of her and former President George H.W. Bush calling astronauts in space from Mission Control in Houston during Space Shuttle mission STS-120 & @Space_Station Expedition 16 in 2007 pic.twitter.com/MMePwSBLHa — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

Thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised. Thanking her for her many kindnesses to me and my family. Wishing her the comfort she deserves surrounded by her loved ones. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2018

Barbara Bush wielded her formidable qualities on behalf of her nation, the family she loved, and the many worthy causes she supported. Today a nation joins the Bush family, their many friends, and all the country in their grief, and in prayer. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush led a life of grace, compassion, and kindness that touched countless Texans and Americans. My thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight. — Rep. Beto O'Rourke (@RepBetoORourke) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush served her country and led her family with dignity and grace. She made children's literacy a lifelong cause and improved so many lives. I'll miss her wit and candor, and I send my thoughts to the entire Bush family. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 18, 2018

Statement on passing of former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/rqWuQke0MT — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 18, 2018

One of the greatest First Ladies in the history of our nation has gone to her Heavenly reward. RIP #BarbaraBush — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

Mrs. Bush was feisty, gracious, beautiful, and exemplary in the unique family and societal roles she embraced. I have respected her immensely. May God bless the Bush family with His peace.

– Sarah Palin — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Reid Ryan has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/sCFRThbdgF — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Anita and I send our love to the entire Bush family tonight. We should all cherish the wisdom we received from First Lady Barbara Bush. Mrs. Bush, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/v4deGF56Sx — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) April 18, 2018

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush.. Barbara was pioneering and distinguished service at the intersection of leadership, government, media, and philanthropy, motivated always by her commitment to literacy. We will miss you! — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) April 18, 2018

My prayers are with the Bush family at the passing of their beloved Barbara, an eternal First Lady in the heart of every Texan: https://t.co/2dUiZuB0sp pic.twitter.com/gXCsvXJJzB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2018

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit. — Al Gore (@algore) April 18, 2018

RIP Barbara Bush. You exemplified class and grace. pic.twitter.com/KGbvyxYDjA — Denton County DA (@DentonCountyDA) April 17, 2018

Extending prayers for and condolences to the Bush family tonight on the passing of former First Lady of the United States, Bush family matriarch,wife of former President George H. W. Bush&mother of former President George W.Bush,Mrs. #BarbaraBush. May she rest in heavenly peace. pic.twitter.com/0i92ekOcWz — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) April 18, 2018

I'm ever more aware these days of the importance of the example that comes from the White House. I'm so grateful that, when I was my son's age, #BarbaraBush was such an amazing example for us children of the 80s and for all Americans. Rest in glory, Madam First Lady 💙 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) April 18, 2018

#BarbaraBush represented everything that America stands for. She was strong willed but full of compassion. A great leader and a true patriot. Rest in peace. 🙏🇺🇸 — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) April 18, 2018

There used 2b decent human beings that were part of the GOP that I vehemently disagreed with, but respected. The decent have resigned, retired, stepped aside quietly, or left this earth with dignity. RIP #BarbaraBush — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 18, 2018