FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Magazine has released one of its most popular issues of the year. The area’s best physicians were honored as the magazine selected 2018’s top doctors. The doctors were chosen by their peers and vetted through the Texas Medical Board.

Fort Worth Magazine has been compiling the list for 18 years.

There are 530 doctors on the list representing 51 specialties. Check out the complete list of top doctors in this month’s issue.