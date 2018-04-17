CBS 11(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The […]
TXA 21(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLD(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA […]
(credit: irs.gov)

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Internal Revenue Service is experiencing multiple outages on its website just hours ahead of the midnight deadline to file income tax returns.

For many, the page on the IRS website that allows taxpayers to make a payment directly was not working Tuesday afternoon. Clicking “Make a payment” on the payments page redirects users to a page titled “unplannedOutagePage.”

irs no pay Part Of The IRS Online Payment System Is Down

(credit: irs.gov)

“Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available,” the page notes.

A separate page noted that the so-called Modernized e-File system, which accepts returns electronically was also down. “We are working this as a priority,” the IRS said.

Some 30 million Americans have yet to file their tax returns and Acting Commissioner David Kautter said the IRS expects 155 million filings this year, and 119 million had come in at the end last week.

April 17 is the deadline for Americans to pay any taxes owed to the U.S. Treasury this year. It’s also the deadline for business owners and freelancers to pay their estimated taxes for the first quarter of 2018.

While Direct Pay isn’t the only way to make a payment, it’s one of the few that doesn’t cost extra. Paying with a credit card through the IRS’ site will cost around 2 percent of the payment amount, starting at $2.50.

