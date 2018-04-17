(credit: irs.gov)

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Internal Revenue Service is experiencing multiple outages on its website just hours ahead of the midnight deadline to file income tax returns.

For many, the page on the IRS website that allows taxpayers to make a payment directly was not working Tuesday afternoon. Clicking “Make a payment” on the payments page redirects users to a page titled “unplannedOutagePage.”

“Note that your tax payment is due although IRS Direct Pay may not be available,” the page notes.

A separate page noted that the so-called Modernized e-File system, which accepts returns electronically was also down. “We are working this as a priority,” the IRS said.

Some 30 million Americans have yet to file their tax returns and Acting Commissioner David Kautter said the IRS expects 155 million filings this year, and 119 million had come in at the end last week.

April 17 is the deadline for Americans to pay any taxes owed to the U.S. Treasury this year. It’s also the deadline for business owners and freelancers to pay their estimated taxes for the first quarter of 2018.

While Direct Pay isn’t the only way to make a payment, it’s one of the few that doesn’t cost extra. Paying with a credit card through the IRS’ site will cost around 2 percent of the payment amount, starting at $2.50.

