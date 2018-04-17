NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Who doesn’t like a good Kardashian baby name announcement? Khloe and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson have named their new addition True.

The April 12 birth came amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video captured the basketball star making out with other women during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

True Thompson, who weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and measured 21 inches, is the second child for Thompson and the first for Kardashian. She announced the birth online saying that True has “completely stolen our hearts.” She also added that she and Thompson are “overwhelmed with LOVE.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has long talked about her desire to be a mother, and her struggles with infertility. It even became a storyline on her former reality television show “Khloe & Lamar” with now ex-husband and former NBA star Lamar Odom.

Kardashian temporarily lived in Dallas in late 2011 and early 2012 while Odom played for the Dallas Mavericks. The two were estranged for some time before legally divorcing last December.

Kardashian also announced her pregnancy in December, however, reports originally surfaced in September, shortly after the news broke that younger sister Kylie Jenner was also pregnant with her first child. Jenner gave birth in February to a daughter named Stormi. Kim Kardashian West and rap star husband Kanye West also welcomed their third child via surrogate in January. They named their daughter Chicago.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)