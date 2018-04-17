PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest flight from New York City to Dallas has made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine blew out as it was leaving LaGuardia Airport in New York Tuesday morning, affiliate CBS Philly reports.

Chopper video showed passengers being evacuated from the plane. Officials say passengers exited the airplane via a mobile stairway and were bussed to the terminal.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

In an initial statement, officials at Philadelphia International Airport said: “Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bussed to the terminal.”

A photo taken by passenger Marty Martinez shows the damage that caused the flight to make the emergency landing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.