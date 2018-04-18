CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
BARBARA BUSH DEAD AT 92: Funeral Arrangements Set | Social Media Reacts | Remembered In Dallas | Photo Gallery
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Barbara Bush, Death, First Lady, Houston, RIP

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Barbara Bush certainly has a unique place in history.

She’s only the second First Lady to also become the mother of a President.

But Houston residents say they’re proud the could also call her a neighbor.

Near the Houston neighborhood where the former First Couple have lived for more than 25 years, the memories of seeing Mrs. Bush around town are what people are talking about.

Crystal Todd said, “I actually lived down the street from her for at least a couple of years as I would drive home. I saw her walking her dog one time. Of course, I was in my car, but she was just you know living life.”

Todd told us her friends plan on attending the planned public viewing of Mrs. Bush on Friday. “They put flowers at the gates of her community. A lot of my friends live in the area.”

The former First Lady died Tuesday at 92 after battling congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Before falling ill recently, Robin Van Zant said she was always out in the community. “I’d run into her at the grocery store and she would stop and greet people. She was always the most gracious human being. So Houston is really, really sad.”

Van Zant and her friend Trenette Allen recalled all the good Barbara Bush did for the city of Houston and literacy.

“I’m always encouraged by anybody out there reading and trying to get kids to read. That’s a good thing.”

At 6pm Thursday, Houston’s Mayor will be holding a celebration of life in honor of the former First Lady.

The city is encouraging women to wear pearls and the color blue, which became trademarks for Barbara Bush.

