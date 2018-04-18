CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:Beverly Hills, Bipolar, Julius Sandrock, Local TV, Singer, Stalker, stalking, star, Taylor Swift, trespassing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Colorado man who was wearing a mask and had a knife in his car when he was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Taylor Swift was released from custody on Tuesday while police continued their investigation.

Julius Sandrock, 38, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stalking after officers went to the home. Swift, who lives in New York, wasn’t at the home, police said.

Sandrock was freed from jail on Tuesday morning, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sandrock had a lawyer.

Meanwhile, police obtained a temporary restraining order preventing Sandrock from possessing guns.

According to the document, Sandrock was wearing a mask and rubber gloves when he was taken into custody and told police he had driven from his home in Broomfield, Colorado, to see Swift.

Sandrock told officers he owned three handguns and was on probation in Colorado for firing one, police said.

A search of his car turned up a knife, rope, ammunition and more masks and gloves, according to the restraining order.

Prescription medications, including oxycodone, were also found and Sandrock told arresting officers that he had depression, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and manic episodes, according to the document.

The arrest followed the April 8 arrest of a homeless man on suspicion of trespassing after he tried to climb a wall at the same property and ignored warnings by security guards to leave.

Swift was not at the home.

Justin Lilly, 23, was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to three days in jail.

