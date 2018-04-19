Robert Lee Edgin mugshot (Garland Police)

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police arrested a Dallas ISD teacher Thursday for an improper relationship with a student.

Police arrested 49-year-old Robert Lee Edgin of Dallas who is a teacher at W.T. White High School.

According to police, the victim is a 17-year-old Garland ISD student.

Edgin is currently at the Garland Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Police say additional charges may be filed based on his admissions and speaking with detectives. They believe there may be other victims.

Police are asking anyone with information involving Edgin to call Garland police.