FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager on her way to school Thursday morning was assaulted while walking to a school bus, police say.

Police say the incident happened just before 7 a.m. near the corner of Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was physically assaulted by an unknown suspect. She was able to get away and get help.

The suspect fled the scene. Police provided a brief description of the suspect: white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old and wearing a light shirt and dark pants.

Police said the girl is in serious condition and is unable to speak to police. There has been no word on exact injuries.

Fort Worth ISD said the teen attends International Newcomers Academy. There has been no word yet if there will be extra patrols or how parents will be notified.