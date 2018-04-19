DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man accused in a vicious assault in Deep Ellum.

Dallas police have charged Jarod Lennis Broussard, 36, with a felony family violence assault.

A witness recorded then posted cell phone video of the attack to social media. It shows a man violently kicking a woman, hitting and slamming her into a brick wall. He aggressively snatches her cell phone and doesn’t try to help her off the ground.

Surveillance footage shows when she later tries to get it back, he chokes her.