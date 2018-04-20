CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Augusta, golf, Local TV, Patrick Reed, PGA, Rory McIlroy, The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) – Rory McIlroy’s belief that he will one day win The Masters remains undiminished despite another setback in his latest attempt to claim the green jacket.

The former world No. 1 finished six shots adrift of eventual champion Patrick Reed at Augusta earlier this month after starting the final round just three shots behind the American.

But McIlroy, bidding to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of golf’s four major championships, is certain he will one day come out on top. “It’ll happen,” McIlroy told CNN’s Shane O’Donoghue. “I truly believe it’ll happen.”

“I play that golf course well enough, I’ve five top 10s [finishes] in a row. I’ve given myself the chance, it didn’t quite work out, but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me,” McIlroy said.

A four-time major winner, McIlroy’s best finish at The Masters was fourth back in 2015. The closest he’s come to a win at Augusta, however, was in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead heading into the final round before a now-infamous collapse saw him finished tied for 15th place.

This year, McIlroy once again failed to produce his best golf on a Masters Sunday, meaning that the 28-year-old was unable to mount a serious challenge to Reed. “I wasn’t disappointed that I didn’t win,” McIlroy explained. “I was just disappointed that, again, I didn’t put any pressure on the leader.”

“If I had have just put a little bit of pressure on, it might have been a different outcome,” McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 10th green during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“It’s been nearly a couple of weeks now,” McIlroy said. “I’ve reflected on it and I view it as a very positive week. It’s something to build on for the rest of the season.”

“It didn’t happen for me there but I feel with how my game is, and if I play the way I have been playing, it could happen for me another time this year,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy now has his sights set on victory in one of the year’s three remaining majors, beginning with June’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock. “Look, it was a great week,” said McIlroy, reflecting on his most recent Masters experience. “It was another shot at trying to win another major.”

“It didn’t quite happen for me but my game is in good enough shape,” McIlroy said. “I believe I can go to the next three majors with a lot of confidence in my game knowing that hopefully I’ll have another three chances to get another major this year.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch