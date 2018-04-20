AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) – Rory McIlroy’s belief that he will one day win The Masters remains undiminished despite another setback in his latest attempt to claim the green jacket.

The former world No. 1 finished six shots adrift of eventual champion Patrick Reed at Augusta earlier this month after starting the final round just three shots behind the American.

But McIlroy, bidding to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of golf’s four major championships, is certain he will one day come out on top. “It’ll happen,” McIlroy told CNN’s Shane O’Donoghue. “I truly believe it’ll happen.”

“I play that golf course well enough, I’ve five top 10s [finishes] in a row. I’ve given myself the chance, it didn’t quite work out, but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me,” McIlroy said.

A four-time major winner, McIlroy’s best finish at The Masters was fourth back in 2015. The closest he’s come to a win at Augusta, however, was in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead heading into the final round before a now-infamous collapse saw him finished tied for 15th place.

This year, McIlroy once again failed to produce his best golf on a Masters Sunday, meaning that the 28-year-old was unable to mount a serious challenge to Reed. “I wasn’t disappointed that I didn’t win,” McIlroy explained. “I was just disappointed that, again, I didn’t put any pressure on the leader.”

“If I had have just put a little bit of pressure on, it might have been a different outcome,” McIlroy added.

“It’s been nearly a couple of weeks now,” McIlroy said. “I’ve reflected on it and I view it as a very positive week. It’s something to build on for the rest of the season.”

“It didn’t happen for me there but I feel with how my game is, and if I play the way I have been playing, it could happen for me another time this year,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy now has his sights set on victory in one of the year’s three remaining majors, beginning with June’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock. “Look, it was a great week,” said McIlroy, reflecting on his most recent Masters experience. “It was another shot at trying to win another major.”

“It didn’t quite happen for me but my game is in good enough shape,” McIlroy said. “I believe I can go to the next three majors with a lot of confidence in my game knowing that hopefully I’ll have another three chances to get another major this year.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)