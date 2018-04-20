CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Entertainment, Only CBS, Survivor, Survivor Ghost Island

“Survivor: Ghost Island” is down to 11 contestants as Libby Vincek got voted out a Tribal Council this week. Libby had many strong friendships and was seen as a threat to win by some some of the other contestants. In the end, those things and a few other circumstances ultimately were the reason why her torch was extinguished.

Libby talked with CBS Local about why she got voted off, her Survivor experience and who she wants to win.

Why do you think you were voted off?

Libby Vincek: I believe I was voted off because I bonded with too many people. Making genuine connections with people made me a threat to the ones I wasn’t as strong too, which made me a threat long term. If people start thinking you can win the whole thing, that you’re strong enough and smart enough, there’s an instant target on your back. A ditzy blonde isn’t a threat to anyone,  a smart one is.

What was the greatest challenge of the game?

LV: The social game, accepting people talking about you and going against you, while you work to “win them over” is very challenging on a personal level. I gained more trust and confidence in myself through all of it because that along with my faith was all I truly had out there.

What will you miss the most about Survivor?

LV: The simplicity of life out there outside of the game. The game is hard, but to be honest, I loved living out on the island. It sounds crazy, but it was really an interesting way of life. I mean maybe with a bit more food, but it’s paradise.

Who would you like to see win now that you’re gone?

LV: Michael. He works hard for the bonds he sees are important, is playing the game in an intelligent way, and is really trying to be a good person while playing. I am rooting for him.

Watch “Survivor: Ghost Island” Wednesdays at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch