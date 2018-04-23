ENNIS (CBSFDW.COM) – Emergency crews pulled a man from a burning tank after a reported explosion in Ennis.

It happened at the U.S. Polyco plant along Interstate-45 near FM 85 in Ennis. The facility develops and makes road materials like asphalt, sealants and coatings.

This is the second time an explosion has happened at the plant this year. On February 2, an asphalt rail container blew its top and a fire broke out. No one was hurt in that incident.

Police haven’t given any details on the injured man’s condition.