FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police are investigating reports filed Sunday by a woman alleging she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving.

Police said the woman filed two separate reports – one at 5:00 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m.

The crimes allegedly happened at a home in the 2700 block of Nightwind Court.

Police are investigating bodily injury family member, unlawful restraint and assault to family member impeding breath.

Irving has not been arrested.