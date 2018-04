GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police were locked in a stand-off with an armed suspect near a newly-opened IKEA.

The department later tweeted that the Swedish store wasn’t involved in the incident, and that it actaully happened at an intersection near IKEA.

Police said no IKEA customers were in danger.

We are working a stand-off with an armed suspect near the IKEA entrance. Media staging area is at First Baptist Church off Robinson/Mayfield. — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) April 23, 2018