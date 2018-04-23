HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital Sunday morning.

A statement from the office of George H. W. Bush said the 41st president was admitted after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

He is in intensive care according to a CNN source.

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,” spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Monday afternoon.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

“We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” he added.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died last week. President Bush and Barbara Bush had been married for 73 years.

Barbara Bush’s funeral was on Saturday. President Bush was admitted to the hospital the next day.

President Bush was suffering from an infection that led to sepsis according to a source close to the former President. He was in critical condition, the source told CNN.

The source added that Bush’s blood pressure kept dropping and a couple of times there was serious concern about whether he was going to come through, but that he had been stabilized.

But with Bush’s age, his health and with this infection, this is very serious, the source explained..

The former President’s hospitalization is especially upsetting for his family because it follows so closely on the death of his wife.

The family had been worried about how he would deal with her death and such an emotional week, according to the source.