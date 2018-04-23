ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Rowlett have evacuated a residential neighborhood and closed down part of the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) after an undetonated World War II mortar was found.

A World War II mortar has been found in the 440 block of Bayonne Dr. Please stay away from the area until further notice. The Garland Bomb Unit is responding. Because of proximity to the area, for safety reasons PGBT has been closed from I30 to SH 66. — City of Rowlett, Texas (@RowlettTexas) April 23, 2018

Officials say a man found the bomb and then took it to a home in the 4600 block of Bayonne Drive. Rowlett police blocked off and large section of the neighborhood and shutdown the PGBT, from Interstate-30 to State Highway 66, in an abundance of caution.

City officials are advising people to stay away from the area until further notice.

The Garland Police Department Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.