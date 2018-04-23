NEW YORK (AP) – Shania Twain has apologized for saying that, if she were American, she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he’s offensive.

Twain made the comments in an interview with The Guardian that was published over the weekend. She told the British newspaper, “Do you want straight or polite? I would have voted for a feeling that is transparent.”

After receiving backlash, Twain took to Twitter to explain herself.

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

The Canadian said that she wasn’t prepared for the question and was trying to express how Trump had connected with a certain segment of the U.S. population.

Twain also said that she’s against discrimination of any kind and hopes that it’s clear from her public stances that she doesn’t share any moral beliefs with Trump.

