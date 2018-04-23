CBS 11THOUSAND OAKS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club on December 5, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. […]
TXA 21THOUSAND OAKS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club on December 5, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. […]
MeTV TXA 21.2THOUSAND OAKS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club on December 5, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring […]
KRLDTHOUSAND OAKS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club on December 5, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The FanTHOUSAND OAKS, CA - DECEMBER 05: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club on December 5, 2010 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Billions, Fees, Money, Texas Department of Transportation

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Department of Transportation will forgive more than $1.3 billion in late fines and fees owed by drivers on state toll roads since 2007.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the department announced the decision last week in response to a cap on unpaid toll fees lawmakers imposed last year.

The move only covers tolls incurred on roads operated by the Transportation Department, such as State Highway 130 and State Highway 45 North. The decision doesn’t affect tolls, fines or fees racked up on tollways operated by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority or other local toll agencies.

The new law took effect last month and limits administrative fees on state-operated tollways to $6, with an annual maximum of $48. The department will charge $4 a month for unpaid tolls.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch