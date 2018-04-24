DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most popular students at UT Dallas is about 60 years older than all of her other classmates.

Suzanne Stricker is 80 years old and this spring she will graduate with a degree in Visual and Performing Arts.

“I enjoy what I am learning,” said Stricker. “Every class I have had has been wonderful.”

Her journey towards a college degree began in 2006 at UT Dallas.

Over the years she took classes on a part-time basis. Many times only one class a semester. But now her credits have racked up and she is ready for graduation.

“It’s something that I didn’t know I was going to attain ever,” she said. “I just enjoyed being in school.”

The soon-to-be graduate said being in classes with students who were young enough to be her grandkids took a little getting used to at first, but she embraced it over the years.

“I had the preconceived notion that since I was older than they were they wouldn’t know as much, but they do and they work hard, too.”

Stricker said she has no plans on stopping once she walks the stage to receive her degree. Her sights are now set on earning a masters degree.

“Now I feel like I have arrived at this point and I don’t feel like I need to stop right now, and of course my kids are proud of me,” Stricker said.