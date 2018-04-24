CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
WATCH: Dallas Police Chief To Hold News Conference On Officers Shot At Home Depot

NORTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two police officers and one civilian were shot at a Home Depot Tuesday afternoon. Police are actively searching for the suspect.

A source close to the investigation told CBS11 reporter J.D. Miles that the male police officer was shot in the back of the head. The female officer was shot in the face, according to the source.

home depot shooting 2 Officers Shot, Critically Wounded At Dallas Home Depot

Both officers were gravely injured and one was resuscitated according to Dallas Police. They were taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

“We can confirm that two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded,” DPD reported on Twitter. “We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families.”

Police could not confirm the civilian’s condition.

Police identified the suspect as Armando Juarez, 29, they say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

armando juarez 2 Officers Shot, Critically Wounded At Dallas Home Depot

Police in Dallas are searching for 29-year-old Armando Juarez in connection to an officer involved shooting at a Home Depot in Northeast Dallas. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police are looking for a white work truck they say the suspect may have gotten into.

atruck 2 Officers Shot, Critically Wounded At Dallas Home Depot

The shooting happened in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive near the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Police with guns drawn were seen at the back of the Home Depot as employees appeared to be rushing out of the back of the store and away from the area.

Dallas SWAT and Canine Units were searching a creek bed nearby for the suspect.

The store was evacuated and workers were sent home for the day.

