NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three thousand cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops were recalled for possible Listeria contamination, according to The Food and Drug Administration.

Between April 5 and April 19, the potentially-tainted pops were sent to retailers and distributors in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Alabama, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The cold treats were made by the Ziegenfelder Company  in West Virginia.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses or incidents involving the product have been reported to date.

The frozen products were sold 12 to a package under the brand names Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops. The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B. The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B. Below are front and back representations of the packaged products as they appear in stores.

The voluntary recall was the result of a routine state inspection of the company’s Denver production facility which found Listeria monocytogenes in environmental samples collected by the inspector. The Ziegenfelder Company has ceased the production and distribution at the plant as the state of Colorado and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased the affected ice pops are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1.888.683.0379.

