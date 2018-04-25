DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The candlelight vigil for Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander is scheduled for Thursday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Patrol Station.

Officer Santander died at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a North Dallas Home Depot.

The program is planned as follows:

6:30pm – Doors are open to citizens

7:30pm – Start of program

Speakers

8:00pm – Lighting of candles

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall said Wednesday morning.

“We come before you this morning with broken hearts and we regret to inform you that Officer Rogelio Santander, Badge 10934, has succumbed to his injuries,” she said. “We’re asking you to continue to pray for the [Santander] family and the DPD family.”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also announced Officer Santander’s death during a regularly scheduled city council meeting. Interrupting the meeting, which was already in progress, he said, “It is with great sadness that we must inform you that Officer Rogelio Santander, Badge #934, passed away at 8:11 this morning.”

Along with Officer Santander, Officer Crystal Almeida and the Home Depot security guard, now identified as Scott Painter, all underwent surgery after the shooting. Officer Almeida and Mr. Painter both remain hospitalized.