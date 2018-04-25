CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Confederate monument, Confederate War Memorial, Dallas, Dallas City Council, Local TV, Robert E. Lee

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to delay any official action regarding the possible removal or demolition of the city’s Confederate War Memorial.

The memorial is a 120-year-old public sculpture honoring the leadership of the Confederate States of America, the contingency of states that seceded from the U.S., including Jefferson Davis, Robert E Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston and others.

The city council started reviewing

Confederate monuments on city property after violent conflict erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia over confederate monuments.

Last September, the Dallas City Council voted to remove the city’s Robert E Lee bronze sculpture from the city park that also bore the Confederate general’s name.

Dallas Leaders Delay Action On Confederate War Memorial

Robert E. Lee Statue In Dallas (credit: Austin York/KRLD)

The council approved 9-6 to delay any action on the War Memorial that sits on the southeastern edge of Pioneer Park Cemetery in downtown Dallas. “We need to defer this, and do it right,” Councilman Tennell Atkins said, while pushing for the council to vote to defer any action.

Dallas activist John Fullinwider had to be escorted from the council meeting after loudly berating Mayor Mike Rawlings and the council for the delay vote.

A coalition of area faith leaders had urged the council previously to remove the Confederate Memorial from city land.

“The pressure put on this council led them to a decision that they morally knew they had to take, which they are now running away from”, attorney Chris Hamilton said. Supporters for maintaining Confederate statues in city parks applauded he council vote. “This is history.

History should not be taken down in any country, at any place, for any reason,” Dallas resident Carole Haynes said.

The council is expected to address the issue again in May.

