DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas police officers remain hospitalized after a shooting at a North Dallas Home Depot that also injured a store employee.

The man who police say shot the officers and the Home Depot security guard – Armando Luis Juarez – woke up behind bars today. After the shooting, a manhunt, and late night police chase Juarez was taken into custody and ultimately transferred to the Dallas County Jail very early Wednesday morning.

Both of the Dallas police officers, Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, are in critical condition at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital. The Home Depot employee, who was also taken to Presbyterian and has not been identified, is in the ICU as well.

Both Officers Almeida and Santander are three-year veterans with the Dallas Police Department, assigned to the Northeast Division.

A source close to the investigation told CBS 11 News reporter J.D. Miles that Officer Santander was shot in the back of the head and Officer Almeida was shot in the face.

Wednesday morning Michael Mata, the president of the Dallas Police Association, said, “When an officer is shot or killed or injured in one city, it affects every officer across the country. We are one huge family.”

The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Home Depot store in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, near U.S. Highway 75 and Forest Lane, after the two police officers were called to help an off-duty officer remove a man, believed to be Juarez, from the store.

Immediately after the shooting police, with guns drawn, were seen at the back of the Home Depot as employees and customers rushed out of the back of the store and away from the area.

Juarez fled from the scene in a white-colored work truck. It was then police put out a description of the truck — that had “GX4” on the back fender, a ladder rack, and large exhaust pipes rising from the front — and issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) alert.

Police later spotted the truck, with Juarez behind the wheel, in Southeast Dallas and gave chase. Officers were ultimately able to corner Juarez in a residential neighborhood near Dallas Love Field Airport and took the 29-year-old into custody.

“We got our man,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at a late-night news conference.