DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Initially arrested on one charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and another against a civilian, 29-year-old Armando Juarez now faces an additional capital murder charge after Officer Rogelio Santander died Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Juarez Tuesday night after he led police on a chase that ended in a neighborhood near Love Field.

The CBS 11 I-Team discovered Juarez’ day likely started with the theft of a pickup truck in the Kessler Park neighborhood.

Josh Johnson woke up Tuesday to find his white pickup truck stolen. It was parked in front of his home. Neighbors said they heard squealing tires shortly before 6 a.m.

Johnson reported his truck stolen to Dallas police.

Hours later, surveillance pictures of his truck were all over the news.

Investigators said Juarez drove away from a Dallas Home Depot after shooting two officers and an employee in a white truck that matched the description of Johnson’s stolen truck.

Later that evening, Johnson received a call from police.

“I got a call from police that said they recovered it,” Johnson said. “I have no idea what kind of condition it is in, if there are any of the tools in there. It’s still on hold.”

After fleeing the Home Depot, Juarez switch vehicles.

Tuesday evening, police spotted Juarez in a completely different white truck with a stolen license plate in southeast Dallas.

As he led police on a chase through downtown, Juarez appeared to be heading in the direction of his grandmother’s house near Love Field.

Before he made it, he crashed and was caught by police.

Juarez had been in trouble with the law before but he had no violent criminal record before Tuesday.

According to court records, Juarez was arrested on December 2nd and charged with felony theft for stealing yet another pickup truck.

Juarez pleaded guilty and was set to be sentenced to two years of probation when he failed to show up to a hearing in February.

Family members told CBS 11 News they could not believe he was responsible for shooting three people.

They said they were unaware Juarez even owned a gun.

Juarez has two young children and recently moved in with his girlfriend.