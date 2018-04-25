CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Armando Juarez, capital murder, Dallas, dallas police, Handgun, Home Depot, Local TV, off-duty officer, officer shooting, officers shot, Pat Down

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sources tell CBS 11 News, a pat-down of shooting suspect Armando Juarez by an off-duty officer missed a handgun that was used to shoot two Dallas police officers and a Home Depot employee on Tuesday.

Sources say Juarez was frisked before he was led without handcuffs into a room with three people who would all be shot shortly after.

armando Source: Pat Down Of Suspect Missed Handgun In Shooting Of Officers At Dallas Home Depot

Armando Juarez mugshot (Dallas County Jail)

Officers Rogelio Santander and Crystal Almeida arrived at the North Dallas Home Depot Tuesday afternoon after Juarez was stopped for suspicious activity by an off-duty Dallas officer working security at the store and during a background check found that “a felony warrant hit came back for the suspect.”

“As the off-duty officer, you call uniformed patrol officer to take the prisoner to jail and they’ll usually send two like they did,” said retired Dallas Police officer Rich Emberlin.

Emberlin once worked off-duty at the same Home Depot and says the suspect should have been handcuffed.

“You do sometimes have be a little more forceful and detain them and say, ‘I’m going to put some handcuffs on you’,” said Emberlin.

But sources say Juarez was not cuffed and the off-duty officer failed to detect the handgun in his pocket during a pat-down.

Sources say the suspect fired nine rounds in a second when he was told he was going to jail.

Officer Santander died.

officer rogelio santander Source: Pat Down Of Suspect Missed Handgun In Shooting Of Officers At Dallas Home Depot

Officer Rogelio Santander

Officer Almeida remains hospitalized along with the store’s loss prevention employee Scott Painter.

officer crystal almeida Source: Pat Down Of Suspect Missed Handgun In Shooting Of Officers At Dallas Home Depot

Officer Crystal Almeida

Detective Frederick Frazier was among the dozens of officers who surrounded the suspect during a chase hours later.

screen shot 2018 04 24 at 9 10 11 pm Source: Pat Down Of Suspect Missed Handgun In Shooting Of Officers At Dallas Home Depot

officer shooting suspect caught (Chopper11)

“You saw a sea of blue driving all over the city chasing a maniac, a scumbag that just killed an officer, and everybody wanted piece of him,” said Frazier.

Juarez remains jailed with a bond of more than a million dollars and now has a capital murder charge to go along with others.

