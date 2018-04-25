(CBS11) – I am sure you all have heard the phrase, “the good die young.” Well, that’s what came to mind to me when I heard the news last week about the death of Swedish pop music star, Avicii.

Avicii (born Tim Bergling on September 8, 1989 in Stockholm) was a multi-talented individual: musician, DJ, remixer, and record producer.

He got his start in 2006 posting electronica remixes of his work online that resulted in a recording contract. He gained significant prominence in 2011 with his single, “Levels” and later with the song “Wake Me Up,” which is one of my favorites personally and one that is popular worldwide. He toured around the globe with huge crowds but later suspended them due to health issues. He was actively involved in charity work and started “House For Hunger” in 2011 to alleviate this around the world. He also supported campaigns against human trafficking and gang violence when he directed two videos for his songs “For A Better Day” and “Pure Grinding.”

For the short time the music world had him, he was absolutely phenomenal with an abundance of talent. He passed away on April 20, 2018 near Muscat, Oman.

“Wake Me Up” was released on June 17, 2013. Written by Avicii, Aloe Lacc, and Mike Einziger and running 4:09, the lyrics go like this:

“Feeling my way through the darkness

Guided by a beating heart

I can’t tell where the journey will end

But I know where to start

They tell me I’m too young to understand

They say I’m caught up in a dream

Well life will pass me by if I don’t open up my eyes

Well that’s fine by me

So wake me up when it’s all over

When I’m wiser and I’m older

All this time I was finding myself, and I

Didn’t know I was lost”

The song was an international smash. While topping out at #4 on the American Billboard Hot 100, it was #1 in Australia, New Zealand, all of Europe, parts of South America, and the US dance/electronica/mainstream top 40 charts.

Here it from 2013………….with over 1.5 billion views on YouTube…………Avicii with “Wake Me Up.”