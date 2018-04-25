CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
COMING UP: Dallas Police Chief To Hold News Conference On Officers Shot At Home Depot
Filed Under:Chris Melore, disease, Health, Local TV, Lyme disease, talkers, ticks

MILTON (CBS Local) – Americans are happy to shed their coats after a long and harsh winter, but you may still want to consider keeping your skin covered up even as it gets warm. One expert is warning people that a “tick explosion” will be waiting for them this summer.

“They’re up and looking for a host hoping something will walk by that they can latch on,” Dr. Thomas Mather said, via WHIO. The director of the University of Rhode Island’s tick-borne disease center warns that the U.S. is moving into the prime season for the disease-carrying insects, which are commonly found in grassy areas and on wild animals.

The New England specialist’s website, tickencounter.org, is calling for high tick activity this year in the Eastern United States. “It’s very important because around here it’s the worst for Lyme disease more than anywhere else in the nation,” Dr. Mather added. The Midwest, Plains states, and West Coast are also being warned about increased tick populations this summer.

Lyme disease, commonly carried by deer ticks in the Northeast, can leave victims with flu-like symptoms and a bullseye-shaped rash near the tick bite. If left untreated, Lyme disease can spread infections to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

Other health experts are warning Americans to keep an eye on their pets when they go outdoors; as dogs and cats are a common target for ticks when running through grass. “You are not going to see them very easily. You could have ten ticks on a dog and it would be hard to find them,” Dr. Mike Hutchinson said, via CBS Pittsburgh. “The classic areas are inside the ear flaps, under the armpits, inside the groin. Those are easier places to find ticks.”

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch