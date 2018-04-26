CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Abuse, Affidavit, Child Labor, clean, cook, Denise Cros-Toure, Domestic Servant, Evil, Laundry, Mohamed Toure, Republic of Guinea, Slavery, Southlake, Texas, U.S.A, Visa, West Africa

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southlake couple is charged with forced, unpaid labor of a domestic servant after allegedly keeping a young, West African girl in their home for more than 16 years until neighbors helped her escape.

Mohamed Toure, 57, and Denise Cros-Toure, 57, arranged for the victim, who didn’t speak English, to travel alone from her village in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa, to Southlake in January 2000 to work for them in their home, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s Guinean passport indicated that she was 5 years old at the time.

Throughout the years, until she escaped in August 2016, the defendants forced the victim to labor in their home for long hours without pay. The couple required her to cook, clean, do the laundry, perform yard work, and paint, as well as care for their five children. Although the victim was close in age to the children, the Toure’s denied her access to schooling and the other opportunities afforded to their children.

As part of their coercive scheme to compel the victim’s labor, the Toure’s took her documents and caused her to remain unlawfully in the United States after her visa expired.

They further isolated her from her family and others and emotionally and physically abused her, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, in August 2016, the victim escaped the defendants with the help of several former neighbors.

shadow figures Affidavit: Neighbors Help Child Enslaved At 5 In Texas Home Escape 16 Years Later

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch