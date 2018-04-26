NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – About 1 in 59 children in the United States live with autism spectrum disorder, according to a report published today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that tracks autism in 11 communities across the country. That’s a higher number than the previous estimate, released in 2016, which found 1 in 68 children in the U.S. have autism.

Autism is a neurological and developmental disorder characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, and speech and nonverbal communication. It emerges in early childhood and lasts throughout a person’s lifetime.

The data comes from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, a tracking system that provides estimates of the prevalence and characteristics of autism spectrum disorder among more than 300,000 8-year-old children from 11 communities across the U.S. It is not a representative sample of the United States, but rather a detailed look at autism in these specific communities. The CDC says it is the largest population-based program to monitor autism and the only autism tracking system that examines health and education records.

Researchers can’t yet tell from the report whether autism is actually on the rise or whether the new numbers are due to improvements in recognizing and diagnosing the condition.

But they say some of the increase may be due to improved identification of autism cases in minority populations. While data shows autism is still more common in white children, the number is growing in Hispanic and black children. This is important, experts say, because diagnosing autism early means interventions can start at a younger age and kids are more likely to reach their fullest potential.

