CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Arlington, AT&T Stadium, Football, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Draft Experience

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The wait is over. The 2018 NFL Draft has arrived. This is essentially a holiday for football fans, and the festivities all begin on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This is the first-ever stadium draft, but there are plenty of things to be excited about even if you’re not an NFL person.

The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night, but the fun actually gets underway at noon, when the NFL Draft Experience opens to fans. This is a sprawling layout of exhibits, interactive elements and virtual reality experiences, games and autograph sessions. See the full list of attractions and autograph schedule.

The outdoor event is being held in the parking lot of AT&T Stadium, spread across an area that’s nearly the size of 26 football fields. More than 250,000 people are expected to attend over the next three days. And, best of all, admission and parking for the NFL Draft Experience are free. No tickets are required.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fans attending the NFL Draft Experience can watch the NFL Draft live on multiple screens. A red carpet event begins at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. After the first round on Thursday night, additional rounds continue at AT&T Stadium in Arlington through Friday and Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the first round.

Traffic in Arlington is expected to be extremely heavy during the three-day event, so visitors will want to be prepared. Parking is free in the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers lots, but the NFL Draft Experience is set up in AT&T Stadium’s east plaza, so those lots are occupied. Texas Live! construction has also shut down parking lots south of Globe Life Park.

If you don’t mind paying for parking, there are official off-site lots that cost between $10 and $50. Just look for the black ‘P’ in a green circle. There is also a drop-off area for Uber and Lyft vehicles located at the intersection of Randol Mill Road and Web Street, just west of AT&T Stadium. Check out the event’s parking map.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch