COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Assistant Principal at Coppell Middle School West hopes to raise money for a colleague’s cancer battle by pinning Cowboys fans and Packers fans against each other.

Choir Director Allison Hartzell recently went through a second surgery on her Stage 4 oral cancer diagnosis. Only 10 months after extensive chemotherapy and radiation she has had a recurrence of squamous cell carcinoma. Thus, more treatment is needed. That’s where the community, and Hartzell’s friends hope to help.

Click here -> PackersRun4Allison vs CowboysRun4Allison <-Click here

“It’s crazy enough, it might work,” said CMS West Assistant Principal, Bruce Hermans. “And then I thought… I wonder how much money this can raise?”

Hermans is running his first marathon in his home state of Wisconsin on May 20th. The race ends in Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers. Herman’s created competing GoFundMe pages, and will cross the finish line wearing the jersey of the winning side.

“Honestly, It’s a bit overwhelming to feel the love,” said Choir Teacher Allison Hartzell. All the money raised will go to her cancer treatment.