CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Bill Cosby Guilty Three Counts Aggravated Indecent Assault | Read More
Filed Under:School, taser, St. Louis, stun gun, talkers, Chris Melore, Local TV

NORMANDY, MO (CBS Local) – A Missouri school security officer has been arrested after allegedly using a stun gun on a 14-year-old student.

According to reports, the head of school security at Normandy Middle School confronted a half-day student who was preparing to leave the building at around 11 a.m. Central time on April 20. School surveillance videos then show the security guard using his weapon on the teen.

“The video shows the security person pin the student against the wall and jab him with a stun gun,” Normandy Police Chief Frank Mininni said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “From the pictures of the injuries I’ve seen, he had some red welts.”

A school resource officer, Ralph Ruffin, was the first person on the scene and had the student taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer, who also works for the Normandy Police Department, then arrested the civilian guard for using a taser on a child – which is against the department’s policy. The unidentified guard was not charged with a crime. He was, however, placed on leave from his job at the school.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office is now seeking assault charges against the head of school security, according to KMOV. School district spokeswoman Sharifah Sims-Williams says 15 security guards were hired to provide an “extra layer of security” and prevent fights between students. Sims-Williams added that the district is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch