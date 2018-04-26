HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine if severed heads discovered last month near lakes in Texas and Louisiana are part of the same gruesome case.

The Houston Chronicle reports the two unidentified victims were white women with reddish hair and good teeth. The heads were found in plastic bags and in similar surroundings — about 150 miles apart — at Lake Houston and near Calcasieu Lake.

Some volunteers doing cleanup near Lake Houston made the macabre discovery March 24, in Huffman, on some rocks. In Cameron Parish, a prison inmate doing cleanup labor found a severed head March 1 in a grassy marsh next to Louisiana Highway 27.

No one has been arrested. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houston police acknowledge similarities in the cases and are sharing information.