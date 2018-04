PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police arrested a man they say shot and killed his roommate.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 5400 block of Independence Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got there they found the suspect Leighton Thomas Thompson, 38, outside the apartment building and officers arrested him.

When they went inside the apartment, they found Ronald Charles Zuberer, 49, shot to death.

The investigation into this homicide case continues.