DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for whoever killed a man found in the parking lot of the Townview Apartments.

Police identified the victim as Jordan Swinney.

He died from a gunshot wound at an area hospital on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Anyone with information regarding his death is urged to contact Detective Montenegro at 214.671.3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.