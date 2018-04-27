ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Round Rock, Texas police officer who was struck and critically injured by a suspected drunk driver two months ago, died from his injuries Friday.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed Officer Charles Whites’ death on Twitter.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that our brother, Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites has succumb to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle while diverting traffic around an auto-ped fatality on Feb. 25, 2018. Pray for the Whites and the RRPD family!”

The collision happened Sunday, February 25.

Officer Whites was helping move traffic off of I-35 near the RM 620 and Round Rock Avenue intersection when he was struck.

The driver accused of hitting Officer Whites, Raul Martinez, 65, was charged with intoxication assault, CBS station KEYE-TV in Austin reported.

Whites was hit while directing traffic after a hit-and-run.

Officer Whites was an 18-year veteran of the department.

Round Rock is about ten miles north of Austin.