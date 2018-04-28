CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Bo Scarbrough, Cedrick Wilson, Chris Covington, Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys, Dalton Schultz, Dorance Armstrong, Draft Recap, Leighton Vander Esch, Michael Gallup, Mike White, NFL Draft

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys did it all in this year’s NFL Draft. From taking one of the biggest gambles in the first round to wheeling and dealing to strengthen their roster, the Cowboys looked to make some noise heading into the new season.

Round 1, pick #19 – LB Leighton Vander Esch

leighton vander esch 951729898 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Leighton Vander Esch (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In what could be seen as one of the biggest gambles in the first round, the Cowboys selected linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with their first pick. Fans scratched their heads, thinking the team would try to fill the wide receiver void left by the departure of Dez Bryant. Dallas thought otherwise. The linebacker from Boise State was fifth in the country in tackles and had three interceptions and four sacks in the 22nd-ranked defense last season. Vander Esch has a chance to make the starting lineup to play alongside linebackers Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith.

Round 2, pick #50 – OL Connor Williams

gettyimages 848410878 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Connor Williams (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cowboys took a hometown player in the second round by drafting offensive lineman Connor Williams from the University of Texas at Austin. Williams played left tackle for the Longhorns where he was named a first-team, All-America pick in his sophomore year. Williams is expected to shift to the left guard position for the Cowboys. The Coppell-native started only five games last year due to a left knee injury and missed the bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Round 3, pick #81 – WR Michael Gallup

gettyimages 611921150 1 e1524961621366 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Michael Gallup (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Looking to find a replacement for Dez Bryant, the Cowboys chose Michael Gallup from Colorado State with their third pick. In his senior season, Gallup caught a school-record 100 passes for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns. Gallup joins a receiver lineup that includes Terrence Williams, Allen Hurns and newly-acquired Tavon Austin.

Round 4, pick #116 – DE Dorance Armstrong

gettyimages 927212630 e1524961692955 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Dorance Armstrong  (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Dorance Armstrong was the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year coming into last season. The Cowboys drafted a player with long arms who can get to the quarterback. He never expected to fall to the fourth round when he decided to skip his senior season at Kansas. Owner Jerry Jones said he has a chance to be one heck of a pass rusher.

Round 4, pick #137 – TE Dalton Schultz

gettyimages 845121998 e1524961812973 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Dalton Schultz (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Did the Cowboys find Jason Witten’s potential replacement? That’s what they’re hoping for by choosing tight end Dalton Schultz from Stanford. He is thought to be one of the most complete tight ends coming into the NFL, especially with his blocking skills. Witten is reportedly set to retire to join ESPN’s Monday Night Football lineup.

Round 5, pick #171 – QB Mike White

gettyimages 878681202 e1524961878185 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Mike White (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Cowboys found competition for backup quarterback Cooper Rush with their selection of quarterback Mike White out of Western Kentucky. The 6-4 quarterback started 27 games over the last two seasons with the Hilltoppers. He isn’t a scrambler but has an amazing quick release.

Round 6, pick #193 – LB Chris Covington

gettyimages 927212650 e1524961947822 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Chris Covington (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Going into last season for Indiana University, linebacker Chris Covington had one career college start, but he quickly made a name for himself. He’s seen as a guy with an extremely high ceiling. If he makes the team, it will give the Cowboys depth at the linebacker position and a player they can count on for special teams.

Round 6, pick #208 – WR Cedrick Wilson

gettyimages 851839326 e1524962016450 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Cedrick Wilson  (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is the second Boise State player selected by the Cowboys in this year’s draft. The 6-2 receiver is known to be a big playmaker as over a quarter of his catches last season went for 25 yards or more. He’s also a tremendous kick returner, averaging almost 24 yards per kick return.

Round 7, pick #236 – RB Bo Scarbrough

gettyimages 848129734 e1524962054179 Draft Recap: Cowboys Hope To Find Future With 2018 NFL Draft Picks

Bo Scarbrough (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By selecting Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough, the Cowboys look to bring some championship experience to the team. He’s a big, bruising running back who could give starter Ezekiel Elliott a breather and could give the Cowboys another goal-line option. Scarbrough describes his style of running as physical, downhill and a guy who likes to run defenders over.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch